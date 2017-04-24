Se or Pop Offers Michelada Popsicles ...

Se or Pop Offers Michelada Popsicles on a Stick, Try Them at Brew at the Zoo

6 hrs ago

What started as an obsession for Tatiana Johnson eventually morphed into Seor Pop , Johnson's side hustle-turned full time gig of containing the flavors of south-of-the-border beer cocktails into non-alcoholic popsicles. That's right, nonalcoholic.

