Rutgers Football Adds First Commit for 2018 Class As Florida Pipeline Continues
As of last week, Rutgers was the only Big Ten program still seeking it's first commitment within the class of 2018. Thankfully, the Rutgers recruiting board no longer shows a goose egg, as defensive back Rachad Wildgoose Jr. pledged his commitment after visiting this past weekend.
