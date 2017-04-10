Quick, Somebody Saaave Miami From Estrella Insurance's Sexist Ads
Years ago, an American expat in Miami used that phrase to point out what yours truly, a first-generation Cuban-American Miami native, didn't see with her own eyes. Que se se habr credo el gringo comemierda este? I thought he was full of shit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Erikg
|93
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|Thu
|BigBill
|6
|Late night sexting fun (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Dezzill
|2
|Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w...
|Apr 12
|John jon
|3
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Apr 12
|Woody Alien Paragay
|3
|Open call , organization that need help to impo...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Little Haiti gang members arrested (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|Bigmoney
|22
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC