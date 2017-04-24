'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Favorite...
From your smartphone to the big and small screens, actress, activist, and social media superstar Shay Mitchell is slaying Hollywood and beyond as the girl next door - but not without speaking her truth and inspiring her followers. In a place like Hollywood, where the media glare is unforgiving and imperfection can be fatal, it's rare to encounter someone who is truly down-to-earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Drive.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|23 hr
|EddyM
|69
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Tue
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|1
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile
|Apr 24
|Archangel
|3
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Apr 23
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Apr 23
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miriam Fer
|Apr 22
|SmallHoove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC