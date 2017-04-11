Port of Miami Tunnel developer looks ...

Port of Miami Tunnel developer looks to transit deal too

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Miami Today

The chief operating officer of a company that helped to fund, build and operate the Port of Miami Tunnel told a county committee last week how the firm's aims might mesh with the now-unfunded plan to add six transit legs in Miami-Dade. Thilo Tecklenburg, COO for French group Meridiam, a global investor and asset manager specializing in public and community infrastructure, said his company is looking for early stage procurements and preparations in public/private partnerships for transit that will come to a successful end and to align interests with the community's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... 12 min East 1
looking for boi Tue Jordanv14297 9
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Apr 9 Pack attack 84
Open call , organization that need help to impo... Apr 9 Taxi 1
News Little Haiti gang members arrested (Aug '10) Apr 8 Bigmoney 22
Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu... Apr 8 paul 4
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! Apr 8 Battle Axe 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC