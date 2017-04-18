Poll suggests Carollo leads stacked f...

Poll suggests Carollo leads stacked field in Miami commission race

13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

As evidence mounts that the race to win the Miami commission seat representing Little Havana is bound to be a heavyweight battle involving prominent political families , a leaked poll suggests that former Miami Mayor Joe Carollo holds the upper hand, at least during the early rounds. The poll, conducted in late January by FIU political science professor Dario Moreno, found Carollo leading a hypothetical field of six.

