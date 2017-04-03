Plan would create a separate but uneq...

Plan would create a separate but unequala schools, Miami lawmaker says

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Democratic state Rep. Kionne McGhee isn't sugar-coating how much he dislikes House Republicans' $200 million, "schools of hope" plan to attract high-performing charter schools to Florida that would aid students currently attending perpetually failing traditional public schools. "This bill, in my humble opinion, creates a separate but unequal system" that "runs afoul" of the Florida and U.S. Constitutions, McGhee said Wednesday, when HB 5105 faced its second of only two committee hearings.

