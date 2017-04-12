Pioneering HIV/AIDS researcher dead a...

Pioneering HIV/AIDS researcher dead after Florida beach incident

Renowned HIV/AIDS researcher Mark Wainberg made headlines in 2006 when he berated then prime minister Stephen Harper for failing to attend an international AIDS conference in Toronto. MONTREAL-A pioneering Canadian researcher and activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Dr. Mark Wainberg, has died after an incident at a Florida beach Tuesday.

