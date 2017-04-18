New retail medical marijuana dispensary a " 'not a head shop' a " opens in Miami
Trulieve, one of seven cultivators licensed to grow and distribute marijuana in the state, opened its first South Florida storefront on Wednesday. The new location, the company's fifth in Florida, launched inside a nondescript building in the industrial zone just east of Miami International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|21 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|stevevolkano
|13
|looking for boi
|Wed
|Torrid
|13
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Torrid
|63
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 13
|Arealmother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC