New Orleans-Based Food Hall St. Roch Market Is Coming to the Design District

The new St. Roch Market Miami will be located in the Design District's Palm Court and feature an outdoor patio. The new St. Roch Market food hall will take its inspiration from the New Orleans flagship, which operated for more than 140 years until Hurricane Katrina forced it to shut down.

