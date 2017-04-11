Move to restrict use of plastic bags ...

Move to restrict use of plastic bags spreads to Miami

15 hrs ago

On the heels of Coral Gables restricting use of plastic bags, Miami city officials will consider a similar campaign in seeking a cleaner environment. On today's Miami City Commission agenda, a resolution from Ken Russell could be the first shot in a war against the prolific plastic bag.

