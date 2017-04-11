Move to restrict use of plastic bags spreads to Miami
On the heels of Coral Gables restricting use of plastic bags, Miami city officials will consider a similar campaign in seeking a cleaner environment. On today's Miami City Commission agenda, a resolution from Ken Russell could be the first shot in a war against the prolific plastic bag.
