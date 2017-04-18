Miami will look to sell its EUE Screen Gems studio

Only 18 months after opening a new film studio on the outskirts of downtown, Miami commissioners are looking to sell . Sitting as the board of the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, three of the city's five commissioners agreed Wednesday to pursue the sale of the EUE Screen Gems studio at 50 NW 14th St. Commissioners Frank Carollo and Keon Hardemon were absent.

