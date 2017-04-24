Miami police officer accused of terro...

Miami police officer accused of terrorizing 19-year-old woman

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A Miami Police officer is under arrest, accused of using the power of the badge to take advantage of a 19-year-old woman who was walking home. CBS Miami reports that on Thursday, Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes issued a statement on the arrest of Officer Alexi Figueroa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! 4 hr Old Millennia Tramp 9
my theme song (a hero's worship) 13 hr cool beans 2
Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15) Wed EddyM 69
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile Apr 24 Archangel 3
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Apr 24 BigBill 6
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Apr 23 Hmmm 205
Acewhole Ventura Apr 23 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 12
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC