Miami Might Just Get a Cat Cafe, and Other Stories You Might Have Missed

A local woman is trying to raise money to open the first cat cafe in South Florida, dubbed This & That With Cats , which would be "a space where artists, makers, and other creatives can teach classes, all while adorable adoptable cats make themselves at home." If you want to help her fundraise, and play with some cats, of course, she's hosting an event next week .

