Miami man in middle of billion-dollar...

Miami man in middle of billion-dollar gold-smuggling case fights for release before trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In mid-March Juan Granda was summoned from Colombia to Miami to attend a meeting with his employer, a precious metals refinery. NTR Metals fired him from his job as a South American gold dealer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) 1 hr Mayhem 92
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard 20 hr BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) Thu Dezzill 2
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... Wed John jon 3
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! Wed Woody Alien Paragay 3
Open call , organization that need help to impo... Apr 9 Taxi 1
News Little Haiti gang members arrested (Aug '10) Apr 8 Bigmoney 22
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC