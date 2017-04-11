Miami joins Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact
The City of Miami has formally joined the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact as a municipal partner, and has endorsed a climate action pledge. The move marks the city commission's support for the compact, and its promise to consider implementing the Regional Climate Action Plan.
