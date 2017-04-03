Miami Doctor Caught In $20 Million Medicare Scheme
Miami doctor, Dr. Roberto A. Fernandez, is finding himself in a huge Medicare fraud mess. Fernandez was arrested on March 22 and is now facing 16 counts of charges.
