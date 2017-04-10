Miami-Dade traffic to be slowed as workers continue expressway work
On Interstate 95, all southbound and northbound express lanes from Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 and two southbound general purpose lanes from Northwest 95th to 131st streets will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Thursday for express lane work. Also on I-95, the Northwest 95th Street entrance ramp to the southbound expressway will closed 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday and from 11 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
