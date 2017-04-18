Miami-Dade to Rename Liberty City Stretch "Moonlight Way"

When Moonlight won Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's Oscars, playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney gave a shoutout to his hometown, waxing eloquently that "we can really be here and be somebody, two boys from Liberty City up here on stage representing the 305. The sheer number of local stories praising the film shows the clear pride Miamians take in Moonlight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.