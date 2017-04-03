Miami-Dade mayora s son joins firm ru...

Miami-Dade mayora s son joins firm run by Trumpa s former campaign manager

Read more: The Miami Herald

A son of Miami-Dade's mayor has joined the lobbying firm of Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Politico reported Friday , extending the ties between the county's chief executive and the nation's commander-in-chief. C.J. Gimenez's new role at Lewandowski's Avenue Strategies extends his efforts to capitalize on his own work as a lobbyist for Trump before the real estate mogul, with properties in the Miami area, joined the presidential race.

Miami, FL

