Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax deal a not condoninga Airbnb

Ahead of a vote over collecting local taxes from home-sharing platform Airbnb, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is setting the record straight: The tax deal doesn't mean the county is condoning the platform. The announcement last month that the county had reached a deal with Airbnb to collect and remit local tourist taxes was at odds with two aggressive local campaigns to stamp out illegal use of the platform in Miami and Miami Beach.

