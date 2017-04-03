Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax deal a not condoninga Airbnb
Ahead of a vote over collecting local taxes from home-sharing platform Airbnb, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is setting the record straight: The tax deal doesn't mean the county is condoning the platform. The announcement last month that the county had reached a deal with Airbnb to collect and remit local tourist taxes was at odds with two aggressive local campaigns to stamp out illegal use of the platform in Miami and Miami Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo...
|3 hr
|maria
|4
|Marines (May '11)
|Sun
|Trump your President
|37
|cruise ships & sex trafficking
|Sun
|xxx
|4
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|xxx
|543
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Lxy
|33
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|Mar 29
|Justin
|5
|Gay guy skype? (May '16)
|Mar 25
|Kclay555
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC