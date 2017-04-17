Miami Dade College picks its 15 top a...

Miami Dade College picks its 15 top alumni for 2017 Hall of Fame

Miami Dade College honors its newest group of distinguished alumni Tuesday night for its 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame Awards . The ceremony, honoring 15 former students who, today, are tops in banking, education, performing arts, construction and other fields, will take place at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

