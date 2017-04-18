Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana dispensaries under new zoning
But with only three business licenses up for grabs under the proposal, the Beach's administration already anticipates some stiff competition between distributors. Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Thu
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|stevevolkano
|13
|looking for boi
|Wed
|Torrid
|13
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Torrid
|63
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Apr 14
|Erikg
|93
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 13
|Arealmother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC