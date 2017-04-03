McAlister's Deli Finally Comes to Miami, and Other Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed
McAlister's Deli has arrived in Miami . The popular fast casual chain - best known for its sweet tea, salads, and sandwiches - has set up shop in Doral at 2000 NW 87th Avenue #5.
