Mayday! Mayday! Communications giants...

Mayday! Mayday! Communications giants in fight over Miamia s emergency radio networks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

For years, these two communications giants have warred for government contracts, fighting over everything from massive deals to provide radio systems to the FBI and Army down to comparatively piddling municipal contracts . In South Florida, where police, firefighters and emergency dispatchers rely on the systems for communication, the picture is the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hear.com Scam (Sep '16) 4 min Moses Kestenbaum ODA 5
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee 15 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) Wed stevevolkano 13
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Apr 14 Erikg 93
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Apr 13 BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) Apr 13 Dezzill 2
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... Apr 12 John jon 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC