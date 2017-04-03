Man tells Miami police he was shot in...

Man tells Miami police he was shot in the face several days ago, cops say

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

When police responded to a call in Miami on Friday, they found a man who said he'd been shot in the face several days earlier, officers said. Miami Police showed up in East Little Havana, on the 400 block of Southwest 7th Street, around 3:30 p.m. on a call about a "disturbance," said Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess.

