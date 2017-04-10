Magic City Hippies Returned From an A...

Magic City Hippies Returned From an Action-Packed Tour Ready to Record

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Two months and 38 states into their first national tour, members of the Magic City Hippies have evolved beyond the average bandmate relationship. "Before this tour we'd only ever been gone from Miami for a week," drummer Pat Howard says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard 6 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 5
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... 8 hr John jon 3
looking for boi 11 hr Bad Bad Bad Bad Boi 10
National Geographic published photographer in C... 11 hr LovesDogs 1
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! 12 hr Woody Alien Paragay 3
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Apr 9 Pack attack 84
Open call , organization that need help to impo... Apr 9 Taxi 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC