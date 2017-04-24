Magic City Casino Owners Want to Build New Casino in Edgewater
In September 2015, the company that owns Miami's Magic City Casino - West Flagler Associates - tried to apply for a license to open up a new poker room in downtown Miami, through an arcane licensing process involving "summer jai-alai" permits. The state Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering denied the application, but in April of this year, a state appeals court ruled that the board was wrong - and that West Flagler should be able to apply for a gambling license and build downtown.
