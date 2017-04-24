Locust Projectsa new director is no stranger to Miami
Lorie Mertes, most recently director of public programs at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, has been named executive director of Locust Projects. The appointment is a homecoming; From 1994 to 2006, Mertes served as curator and assistant director at the Miami Art Museum .
