Legislature gives murder witnesses some protection by shielding their identity
TALLAHASSEE With overwhelming support from the Florida Senate on Thursday, a proposal - heavily inspired by ongoing gun violence in Miami-Dade County - that affords new protections for murder witnesses will go to Gov. Rick Scott's desk and possibly become law. HB 111 passed the Senate by a 34-3 vote, similar to the near-unanimous show of support the bill received in the House late last month.
