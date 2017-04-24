Lawmakersa rushed deal to expand casinos in Miami is a reckless gamble
After years of an impasse between the House and Senate on expanding casino in Florida, comes a sudden and unseemly rush to get the job done. The Legislature needs to slow its roll of the dice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|23 hr
|EddyM
|69
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Tue
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|1
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile
|Apr 24
|Archangel
|3
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Apr 23
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Apr 23
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miriam Fer
|Apr 22
|SmallHoove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC