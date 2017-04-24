Last of a Cocaine Cowboysa faces Miami judge after being on lam for 26 years

The last of the "Cocaine Cowboys," Gustavo Falcon, faced a Miami federal judge Tuesday on charges of smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States after being on the lam for 26 years. His defense attorney said he plans to plead not guilty when he is arraigned before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman on May 11. The brief hearing had the feeling of a reunion for agents and prosecutors who worked the high-profile case decades ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.