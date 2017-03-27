Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami to Open ...

Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami to Open in Downtown Miami's Vibrant Financial and Business District

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Concord Aztec Brickell LLC is a joint venture comprised of Aztec Group and Concord Hospitality, which will manage the hotel. Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami is expected to conclude construction and open in Q3 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo... 17 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 3
Marines (May '11) 20 hr Trump your President 37
cruise ships & sex trafficking 23 hr xxx 4
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mar 31 xxx 543
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 30 Lxy 33
efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10) Mar 29 Justin 5
Gay guy skype? (May '16) Mar 25 Kclay555 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC