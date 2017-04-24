How Ros-Lehtinen found a way to connect with Hispanics, Jews and everyone else
From the Herald archives: This is a profile of U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen published on Oct. 13, 2008, before the election that year. To understand why Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is favored to keep her congressional seat even in a difficult election season for Republicans, watch her work a room full of voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime princess Roxanna Castaneda has been getti...
|1 hr
|Bakers Rack
|1
|1 Dead After Shooting At Chili's Restaurant (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Martyxfl
|1,777
|Google help
|Sat
|royjrlopez
|1
|adam the macho lifeguard and his son danny linc...
|Sat
|Mister 33140
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS !
|Apr 28
|Old Millennia Tramp
|9
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|Apr 27
|cool beans
|2
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|Apr 24
|BigBill
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC