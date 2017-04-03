Home visits highlight Passover holiday for Holocaust survivors
North Miami Beach seniors Samuel and Tamara Koff received a Passover food basket from JCS volunteers during "Matzah, Mitzvah." Holocaust survivor Samuel Koff told visiting families that delivered a Passover food basket to him at his North Miami Beach apartment that the biggest gift he received was their visit, especially that of the children.
