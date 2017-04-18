Hialeah man charged in Key Largo watercraft theft
A Hialeah man said he was towing a personal watercraft from Key Largo at 1 a.m. Sunday for his friend, "Albert." Lazaro D. Cruz, 20, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gil Gonzalez on three felony counts, including grand theft exceeding $10,000.
