Health officials brace for return of Zika

40 min ago Read more: The Hill

Florida officials and federal public health experts are keeping a careful eye on the mosquito population in Miami ahead of what they fear will be a breakout year for Zika, a virus that has already infected more than 5,100 people in the United States. The Sunshine State is ground zero for transmissions of the mosquito-borne virus that happen on American soil.

