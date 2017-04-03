He once threatened to kill his fiancee. Now, police say he killed a man over his girlfriend.

A Miami man on probation for threatening to kill a previous fiancee is sought by police after allegedly killing someone who argued with his current girlfriend. Here's what Miami Gardens spokesman Petula Burks says went down Monday afternoon at Chili's Grill & Bar, 19801 NW 2nd Ave.: Lester Reid, 36, and a Chili's coworker got into an argument.

