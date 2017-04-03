Haitians in the United States urge re...

Haitians in the United States urge renewal of special status

Given President Donald Trump's hard line on illegal immigration, Haitians are afraid that a special status that allowed some 58,000 Haitians to stay in the United States as their nation recovered from a devastating 2010 earthquake may not be renewed. Former President Barack Obama approved Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the wake of the earthquake.

