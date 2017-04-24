Groveites appeal decision to demolish...

Groveites appeal decision to demolish historic Playhouse auditorium

A pair of neighbors have formally challenged a city of Miami board's approval of a controversial plan that would allow demolition and replacement of the auditorium at the historic but long-closed Coconut Grove Playhouse. Grove residents Barbara Lange and Katrina Morris filed a notice of appeal of the historic preservation board's April 4 decision , arguing that members failed to adequately consider the historic importance of the auditorium's interior.

