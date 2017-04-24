Groveites appeal decision to demolish historic Playhouse auditorium
A pair of neighbors have formally challenged a city of Miami board's approval of a controversial plan that would allow demolition and replacement of the auditorium at the historic but long-closed Coconut Grove Playhouse. Grove residents Barbara Lange and Katrina Morris filed a notice of appeal of the historic preservation board's April 4 decision , arguing that members failed to adequately consider the historic importance of the auditorium's interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my theme song (a hero's worship)
|5 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|1
|Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee
|22 hr
|BigBill
|6
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hmmm
|205
|Acewhole Ventura
|Sun
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|12
|Miami Beach could allow three medical marijuana...
|Apr 21
|Bois and da hood
|1
|hear.com Scam (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Indian Creek Geek
|6
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|stevevolkano
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC