Genting wins hotel site from Miami-Dade. Commissioners bet on a casino there.

Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday endorsed letting Genting build a hotel over a Miami bus stop , with a side debate centered on the assumption that the Malaysian gambling giant wants to bring a casino there. Genting's lawyer said Miami-Dade would need to sign off on any future effort to bring gambling to the 36-story hotel contemplated under the 90-year lease of the air over the county bus station that's at the heart of the deal.

