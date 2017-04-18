Genting wins hotel site from Miami-Da...

Genting wins hotel site from Miami-Dade. Commissioners bet on a casino there.

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday endorsed letting Genting build a hotel over a Miami bus stop , with a side debate centered on the assumption that the Malaysian gambling giant wants to bring a casino there. Genting's lawyer said Miami-Dade would need to sign off on any future effort to bring gambling to the 36-story hotel contemplated under the 90-year lease of the air over the county bus station that's at the heart of the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee Mon BigBill 4
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Apr 14 Erikg 93
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Apr 13 BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) Apr 13 Dezzill 2
Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w... Apr 12 John jon 3
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! Apr 12 Woody Alien Paragay 3
Open call , organization that need help to impo... Apr 9 Taxi 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC