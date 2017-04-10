Frustrated Miami businesses guaranteed oversight of flagging Flagler Street reconstruction

Amid suggestions that a flagging reconstruction of Flagler Street in downtown could drag on until the end of next year, Miami commissioners on Thursday agreed to run every success, setback and minute detail of the project past the downtown business community in hopes of pacifying an influential bloc of frustrated business owners. City administrators will continue to supervise FH Paschen, the Chicago-based contractor hired to complete the $13 million, five-block streetscape project .

