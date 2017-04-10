Frustrated Miami businesses guaranteed oversight of flagging Flagler Street reconstruction
Amid suggestions that a flagging reconstruction of Flagler Street in downtown could drag on until the end of next year, Miami commissioners on Thursday agreed to run every success, setback and minute detail of the project past the downtown business community in hopes of pacifying an influential bloc of frustrated business owners. City administrators will continue to supervise FH Paschen, the Chicago-based contractor hired to complete the $13 million, five-block streetscape project .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casey Anthony
|7 hr
|Arealmother
|1
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|15 hr
|BigBill
|6
|Late night sexting fun (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Dezzill
|2
|Amanda Counce of Vero Beach has 25 Mil buried w...
|Wed
|John jon
|3
|looking for boi
|Wed
|Bad Bad Bad Bad Boi
|10
|National Geographic published photographer in C...
|Wed
|LovesDogs
|1
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Wed
|Woody Alien Paragay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC