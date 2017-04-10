Free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and a new look for North Miami Beacha s trolley system
The latest changes, unveiled Sunday, include free service on the city's B-line and connection with North Miami and Sunny Isles Beach's trolley and shuttle services. The trolley cars also offer free Wi-Fi.
