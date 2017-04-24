Former Miami lawmaker didna t file ta...

Former Miami lawmaker didna t file tax returns during 8 years in office

Read more: The Miami Herald

For eight years, Erik Fresen served in the Florida House of Representatives, leaving office last November due to term limits. Fresen, a Miami Republican, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to failing to file a tax return for 2011 , a year in which he received $270,136 in income he didn't report to Uncle Sam.

