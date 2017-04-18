Former Miami-Dade legislator plans to...

Former Miami-Dade legislator plans to plead guilty for failing to file tax return on $270,000

17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Erik Fresen, a former Republican state representative from Miami-Dade, plans to plead guilty on Wednesday to a federal misdemeanor charge of failing to file a tax return on income of $270,136 in 2011 while he was serving in the Legislature and working as a land-use consultant. Fresen, 40, who was term-limited in 2016 after serving eight years as a legislator in a district stretching from West Miami to Cutler Bay, was charged in Miami federal court this week.

