Food Delivery Service DoorDash Expands to North Miami and Broward
This past February saw the Miami debut of the California-based service DoorDash , which has attracted customers through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry's Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which never offered delivery until DoorDash came along.
