Florida authorities: odor at store...
South Florida first responders have told local news outlets that nearly a dozen people reported feeling sick from a strong odor at a Home Depot outlet and three of them were taken to a hospital. Authorities told NBC 6 Miami that the odor was detected at a Home Depot in North Miami Beach on Friday evening and that the hardware outlet was briefly evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open call , organization that need help to impo...
|Sun
|Taxi
|1
|Little Haiti gang members arrested (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Bigmoney
|22
|Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu...
|Sat
|paul
|4
|JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON !
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|2
|cruise ships & sex trafficking
|Apr 7
|xxx
|5
|Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard
|Apr 7
|Maxwell Totts
|2
|Looking for a Santeria priest in Miami (Jun '12)
|Apr 6
|Angierod180
|50
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC