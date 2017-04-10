Florida authorities: odor at store...

WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

South Florida first responders have told local news outlets that nearly a dozen people reported feeling sick from a strong odor at a Home Depot outlet and three of them were taken to a hospital. Authorities told NBC 6 Miami that the odor was detected at a Home Depot in North Miami Beach on Friday evening and that the hardware outlet was briefly evacuated.

