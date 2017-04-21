Fla. politician resigns after he used n-word to criticize colleagues
Florida state Sen. Frank Artiles apologized April 19 for remarks he made about the chamber's GOP leadership at a private club in Tallahassee. A Florida state senator has stepped down amid intense backlash after he used the n-word to criticize several colleagues during an alcohol-fueled diatribe at a Tallahassee bar.
