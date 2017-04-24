Election 2017: a Miami Game of Thrones
In Miami, the mayor's son is campaigning for a City Commission seat against a county commissioner's wife and a former mayor who happens to be the brother of the city commissioner leaving the post. Meanwhile, the man who would be the new mayor of the city is the son of a previous mayor later elected to the County Commission after it was vacated by a politician who became county mayor - a position successfully defended last year against the daughter of the mayor of Miami.
Read more at The Miami Herald.
