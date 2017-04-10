Educator reaches out to less fortunate kids with musical Easter surprises
Making the lives of those less fortunate a little more magical and musical during this weekend's Easter celebration is what Dr. Joy Galliford, Ph.D. and other kind people from Key Biscayne intend to do through a collaborative effort of people who care. Dr. Galliford is an early childhood music specialist and researcher who is one of the people in search of Easter Eggs to give to kids who may or may not otherwise receive all the feel-good accoutrements associated with the holiday.
